Clear
54.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man arrested in Tennessee was wanted in California shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal authorities say a man wanted in a shooting at a fast food restaurant in California has been arrested in Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that 49-year-old Albert Lee Blake was taken into custody Friday at a house in Memphis.

Authorities say Blake entered a Church’s Chicken in San Diego on Nov. 6 and shot three employees from across the counter. One employee was killed. Authorities identified her as 28-year-old Maribel Ibanez.

Police said the suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Online records show Blake is being held at the Shelby County jail in Memphis as he awaits extradition on a fugitive warrant. Records do not show if he has a lawyer.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 