North Korea says it’s gained nothing from US but `betrayal’

By AP News

UNITED NATIONS — North Korea’s U.N. Mission says the country has gained “nothing but a sense of betrayal” since its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump committed to establishing a new relationship.

The mission said in a summary of its assessment of North Korea-U.S. relations on Friday that “the currently imbalanced situation can no longer be allowed.”

It said that since the U.S. has failed to take reciprocal measures to its suspension of “a number of actions,” there is no reason for further restraint and “it is quite natural for us to bolster our capabilities.”

Kim Jong Un has demanded the U.S. come up with new, acceptable measures to salvage nuclear talks by year’s end. And Pyongyang has been stepping up its pressures on Washington to make bigger concessions.

