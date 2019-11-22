Mostly sunny
50.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man stabbed to death in upscale Philadelphia park

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA — Police say a man was stabbed to death in a park in an upscale Philadelphia neighborhood.

Officers responded to Rittenhouse Square for a report of a person screaming Thursday night. They found a 51-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his back.

Authorities say the man refused medical assistance but was ultimately taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the man was involved with a fight with a group of men near the park’s entrance.

The group was gone before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

A 37-year-old real estate developer was stabbed to death last year near the same park. A jury last month found a 22-year-old bicycle deliveryman not guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 