Ohio State University president plans to retire next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The president of Ohio State University says he’ll retire from that role next year.

President Michael Drake’s five-year tenure at one of the nation’s largest universities has included strategic successes, such as record numbers for the school in applications, graduates, research expenditures and donor support. But it also has been marred by scandals involving the university’s marching band, a prominent football coach and a former team doctor accused of widespread sexual abuse.

The 69-year-old Drake says he wanted to ensure the university had momentum when he decided to leave. He says the timing is right for the school and his family.

He’ll stay on at least until this academic year ends. Drake says he’ll remain on the faculty after that.

Ohio State will conduct a national search for his replacement.