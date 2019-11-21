10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. KEY WITNESSES CAP INTENSE WEEK IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

David Holmes and Fiona Hill are expected to recount how they grew alarmed by how Trump and others in his orbit were conducting foreign policy in Ukraine.

2. ON UKRAINE’S BLEAK FRONT LINE, US AID SAVES LIVES AND MORALE

Troops fighting Kremlin-backed separatists say they were nervous that the U.S. was turning its back on them when the Trump administration held up $400 million in military assistance.

3. WHAT DEMOCRATS SPARRED OVER

Ten presidential hopefuls in Atlanta debated the future of health care in America, racial inequality and their ability to build a winning coalition to take on Trump next year.

4. CATHOLIC CHURCH REFORMS COME UP SHORT

An AP investigation finds independent boards made up of lay people in each diocese undermined victims’ claims of sexual abuse, avoid payouts and shield pedophile priests.

5. FEAR, TURMOIL IN LEBANON AS FINANCIAL CRISIS WORSENS

Banks are severely limiting withdrawals of hard currency, and Lebanese say they don’t know how they’ll pay everything from tuitions to insurance and loans all made in dollars.

6. ‘UPROOT THIS EVIL’

Pope Francis calls for women and children to be protected from exploitation, abuse and enslavement as he continues his mission in Thailand.

7. HISTORIC DROUGHT DEVASTATES SOUTHERN AFRICA

More than 11 million people now face crisis levels of food insecurity, the U.N. says, and many farmers are struggling just to keep people and animals alive.

8. PRINCE ANDREW URGED TO COME FORWARD

Gloria Allred, a lawyer for the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, says the British royal should speak to U.S. investigators about what he knew of the convicted pedophile.

9. ‘IT’S A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD’

In western Pennsylvania, where Fred Rogers’ actual neighbors were, the ripples he left behind reveal a strong sense of faith in every sense of the word.

10. SPURS EXPERIENCE RARE LOSING STREAK

San Antonio, a five-time NBA champion, is on a 7-game losing streak — the team’s longest since Gregg Popovich’s first season as coach, more than 20 years ago.