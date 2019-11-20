Free to a good home 1 newspaper in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — If you’ve ever wanted to own a small bi-weekly newspaper in Alaska but didn’t have the money, this could be your chance.

The publisher of The Skagway News is willing to give the paper away to the right person, if they are willing to move to the southeast Alaska community and be a part of the community.

Skagway is at the top of the Alaska Panhandle. It has less than a thousand residents, but the town — and the newspaper’s bottom line — are helped tremendously with the arrival of about 1 million cruise ship passengers every year.

Publisher Larry Persily (PU’R-suh-lee) says he’s willing to help out the new owners by giving away the paper because the advertising will afford them a salary, but not on top of a mortgage.