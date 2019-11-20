Walter Minton, US publisher of ‘Lolita,‘ dies at 96

NEW YORK — The man who first published “Lolita” in the United States has died. Walter Minton was 96.

Minton’s wife, Marion, tells The Associated Press that he died Tuesday at their home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. She cited no specific cause of death.

As head of G.P. Putnam’s Sons, Minton also published works by Norman Mailer and Terry Southern among others and signed up Vladimir Nabokov’s scandalous novel from the 1950s.

The son of longtime Putnam president Melville Minton, Walter Minton was in his early 30s when he inherited the position in 1955 after his father’s death. He remained until 1978.

Putnam successes under Minton’s leadership included Merle Miller’s oral biography of Harry Truman, “Plain Speaking,” and a reissue of the 18th century erotic shocker “Fanny Hill.”