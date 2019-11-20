Sunny
Latino war veteran files $1M claim for immigration arrest

By AP News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lawyers for a Latino American war veteran who was wrongfully detained by immigration agents in Michigan have filed a $1 million claim against the U.S. government for his three days in custody.

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez is a Michigan-born U.S. citizen. Yet he was taken into custody after his release a year ago from a Kent County, Michigan, jail for an alleged crime. The American Civil Liberties Union says Ramos-Gomez’ “shocking mistreatment” only exacerbated his post-traumatic stress disorder from his service as a Marine in Afghanistan.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment Wednesday.

The city of Grand Rapids recently agreed to pay $190,000 to Ramos-Gomez. A Grand Rapids police officer played a key role in notifying ICE about the man.

Separately, the ACLU filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking documents about Ramos-Gomez’ detention.

