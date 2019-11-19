The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending November 17, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich – 9780399180200 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Fall of Legend by Meghan March – 9781943796403 – (Meghan March LLC)

4. Trying to Score by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

5. Olive, Again (Oprah’s Book Club) by Elizabeth Strout – 9780812996555 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell – 9780316535625 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly – 9780316457484 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. A Cry in the Dark by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562285 – (DGS)

10. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell – 9781501190124 – (Atria Books)

____