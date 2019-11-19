The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 17, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. iSchedule, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. NBA 2K20, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Ink Inc. – Tattoo, TycoonLion Studios

3. Minecraft Earth, Mojang

4. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

5. Bikes Hill, Voodoo

6. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

7. Pokey Ball, Voodoo

8. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Stencil Art – Spray Masters, Lion Studios

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. XtraMath, XtraMath

8. My City : Love Story, My Town Games LTD

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Ink Inc. – Tattoo, TycoonLion Studios

3. Stencil Art – Spray Masters, Lion Studios

4. Minecraft Earth, Mojang

5. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

6. Rescue Cut – Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

7. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Art Ball 3D, Alictus

