Attorney calls on US Marine deserter to turn himself in

ROANOKE, Va. — An attorney who could represent a U.S. Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case is asking for the man to surrender peacefully.

News outlets report Deborah Caldwell-Bono has agreed to represent 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown.

Brown’s mother Vanessa Hanson stated in a criminal complaint that she witnessed her son fatally shoot her boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, earlier this month at a home in Hardy, Va.

Roanoke police chief Tim Jones says investigators believe Brown was sighted trying to contact his mother and grandmother Thursday. He had deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina last month.

Caldwell-Bono says she doesn’t know where Brown is and hasn’t spoken to him. She says she talked to some of his friends, who asked her to represent him.