McConnell Lack of civility is country’s biggest problem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the country has a “behavioral problem” as he called on both sides of the political spectrum to defuse the anger now swirling around political debates.

Speaking in his home state of Kentucky, the Republican leader said Monday that the lack of civility is the country’s biggest problem. McConnell, a close ally of President Donald Trump, says the country needs to get back to debating issues without “getting angry and acting out.”

Known for his hard-hitting campaign style, McConnell said campaigns are always “hot salsa” but governing doesn’t need to be that way. McConnell is seeking another Senate term in the 2020 election.

McConnell later told reporters that his comments were motivated by last year’s acrimonious confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.