US officials granting $29 million for coastal protection

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS — Projects to protect Texas marshes from erosion and an Alaskan village from the Bering Sea are getting help from the National Coastal Resilience Fund. They’re among 44 grants flowing through a public-private partnership meant to help communities threatened by storms and flooding from rising and warming seas.

The $29 million in grants announced Monday are being matched by nearly $60 million from government agencies and nonprofits in 20 states, the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories.

The Texas General Land Office is getting $3 million and contributing nearly $9.5 million to restore marshes. Shaktoolik, Alaska, is matching a $1 million grant with nearly $5 million to build a coastal berm.

Other projects are in California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, North and South Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, Guam and Puerto Rico.

