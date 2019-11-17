Terry O’Neill, whose images captured ‘60s London, dies at 81 View Photo

LONDON — British photographer Terry O’Neill, whose images chronicled London’s Swinging ‘60s and who shot iconic images of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Brigitte Bardot, has died. He was 81.

O’Neill death was announced Sunday by his agency, Iconic Images. A spokeswoman for the agency says O’Neill died at his London home Saturday following a battle with cancer.

O’Neill was one of the first photographers to shoot the Beatles. He placed John Lennon in the foreground because he thought, he once said, “it was obvious John was the one with the personality.”

Over the 1960s, O’Neill regularly captured the style and personalities of the era. He photographed Sean Connery, David Bowie, Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra and many others.