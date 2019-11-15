Sunny
64.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

DA No charges against Alabama officers in fatal shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A prosecutor says he won’t pursue charges against police officers who shot and killed a man in Alabama.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard told a news conference Friday that Madison police were justified in fatally shooting 39-year-old Dana Fletcher last month.

Fletcher’s wife has maintained he wasn’t armed when police confronted him outside a gymnasium where he was inside a van with the woman and their daughter.

But Broussard released a still image taken from police video that shows what appears to be a handgun in Fletcher’s left hand. He says the man repeatedly told police to shoot him before they opened fire.

An attorney for Fletcher’s widow didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Five officers remain on administrative leave over the shooting.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 