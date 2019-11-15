Suspected Neo-Nazi charged with gun crime in Texas

POST, Texas — Federal prosecutors say a suspected neo-Nazi has been charged with a gun crime following an investigation by the FBI.

Authorities charged 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance after he was arrested in Post, Texas. A federal grand jury indicted Bruce-Umbaugh on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said in a statement that Bruce-Umbaugh was in the passenger seat of a car stopped by local law enforcement Nov. 4.

Authorities allegedly discovered an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and roughly two grams of THC oil inside the car.

Authorities believe he is a member of AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.