Media filters set current impeachment hearings apart View Photo

NEW YORK — Millions of Americans are choosing to experience the impeachment hearings through media filters that depict the proceedings as either a worthless sham or like Christmas in November.

That’s the chief difference between now and the two other times in the modern era when a presidential impeachment was explored. It will likely be a major factor in determining whether the hearings change anyone’s minds about President Donald Trump.

For Americans, the two most popular television networks for following Wednesday’s first day of testimony were Fox News Channel and MSNBC, which are each popular to viewers with different political perspectives.

That would have seemed unthinkable 20 years ago, when ABC, CBS and NBC ruled the day.