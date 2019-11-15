Partly sunny
Iowa public defender quits side police job after criticism

By AP News

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A supervisor in the Iowa public defender’s office has resigned his longtime side job as a police officer after critics said it created a conflict of interest.

Mike Adams, supervisor of the special defense unit, resigned last month from the Colfax Police Department, where he worked as a reserve officer. His resignation letter was released Friday under the open records law.

It comes after The Associated Press reported on concerns about Adams’ work as an officer in a jurisdiction where his office represents low-income criminal defendants.

His dual roles became a problem when Adams’ subordinates were defending a man charged in a beating death in Colfax. Adams arrested a potential witness in the murder case in August. Lawyers who report to Adams then withdrew from the case in September.

