Chain of Christian pregnancy centers to offer contraceptives

AUSTIN, Texas — A network of eight Christian pregnancy centers in Texas will take the unprecedented step of offering contraceptive options next year as it vies for federal funding relinquished by Planned Parenthood.

The move by The Source marks a turning point for faith-based pregnancy centers that are opposed to abortions and typically do not provide birth control, while they instead preach abstinence before marriage. Chief Executive Andy Schoonover says the organization is focused on being proactive in reducing unplanned pregnancies.

Planned Parenthood gave up roughly $60 million when it left a federal family planning program in opposition to a new Trump administration rule prohibiting abortion referrals.

The family-planning program serves about 4 million women annually, costing U.S. taxpayers about $260 million. Planned Parenthood says it has served about 40% of patients.