Court rules Trump EPA unlawfully ignored dangerous chemicals

BILLINGS, Mont. — A federal appeals court says the Trump administration unlawfully excluded millions of tons of some of the most dangerous materials in public use from a safety review.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that the U.S. Environmental Protection must consider dangers posed by asbestos, lead and other toxins regardless of whether they’re still being manufactured.

Millions of tons of those chemicals already are in the marketplace, in products ranging from insulation and fire retardant to house paint.

Under President Barack Obama, the EPA said it would consider the risks of those older products since they result in some of the most common exposures to people.

Spurred by the chemical industry, the EPA under President Donald Trump sought to limit the review to products still being manufactured.