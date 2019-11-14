Mostly sunny
Contract approved to start $450 Superdome overhaul

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS — The state board that oversees Louisiana’s Superdome has approved a contract for the first phase of a $450 million renovation of the 44-year-old stadium.

Thursday’s vote by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District was to approve a $53 million contract for initial work on the New Orleans landmark.

The state is to cover $90 million of the project cost. The Saints are to put up $150 million and the district is to pay $210 million.

The upgrade is expected to take four years.

The dome has been the home of the New Orleans Saints since opening in 1975. It became a symbol of suffering and rebirth after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005. Thousands took refuge in the badly damaged building after the storm. It was repaired and re-opened in 2006.

