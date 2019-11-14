Mostly cloudy
Hearing set for man charged in Alabama woman’s disappearance

By AP News

AUBURN, Ala. — A man charged in the disappearance of a missing Alabama college student is due in court for a hearing that could reveal some evidence about the case.

Court records show a Lee County judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing for next Wednesday for 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed. His lawyers requested the appearance.

The hearing could reveal some of the evidence authorities have gathered about the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Yazeed is charged with kidnapping in Blanchard’s alleged abduction. Court records show authorities allege he was at a gas station where Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 in Auburn.

Documents show a large amount of Blanchard’s blood was later found in her car, but searchers haven’t found the college student.

