List of winners at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Complete list of winners from the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Entertainer of the year: Garth Brooks

— Female vocalist of the year: Kacey Musgraves

— Male vocalist of the year: Luke Combs

— New artist of the year: Ashley McBryde

— Album of the year: “GIRL,” Maren Morris

— Song of the year: “Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs

— Single of the year: “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

— Vocal duo of the year: Dan + Shay

— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

— Musical event of the year: “Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

— Music video of the year “Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

— Musician of the year: Jenee Fleenor (fiddle)

