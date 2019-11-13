Sour grapes Trade war puts cork in US wine sales to China View Photo

LIVERMORE, Calif. — Caught in the crossfire of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, U.S. vineyards are struggling to sell Syrah in Shanghai and Chardonnay in Shenzhen. They risk losing their foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing wine markets.

The 16-month dispute between the world’s two biggest economies has nothing to do with wine. The Trump administration accuses China of stealing U.S. technology and forcing American companies to hand over trade secrets and has slapped tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.

When the Chinese hit back with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, they put a bull’s eye on American wine in a move calculated to attract attention from U.S. consumers.

Since June, China has been imposing 93% tariffs and taxes on American wine, up from 48% before the hostilities began.

Paul Wiseman reported from Washington. Dake Kang in Beijing contributed to this story.