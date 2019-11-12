Mostly cloudy
72.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Russian accused of $20M credit card fraud extradited to US

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Russian accused of running a website that helped people commit more than $20 million in credit-card fraud has been extradited to Virginia to face criminal charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Aleksei Burkov made an initial appearance in Alexandria Tuesday after being extradited from Israel. Russian officials objected to his extradition.

The federal indictment says Burkov ran a website called Cardplanet that let people buy stolen credit-card numbers for anywhere from $3 to $60. People used the numbers to make more than $20 million in fraudulent purchases. Prosecutors say Burkov even offered a money-back guarantee if a stolen card number no longer worked.

Israeli officials have suggested Russia sought Burkov’s release by offering an exchange for Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old Israeli woman who received a seven-year prison sentence in Moscow on marijuana charges.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 