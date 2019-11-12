Mostly sunny
Nielsen’s top programs for Nov. 4-10

By AP News

NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 4-10. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Minnesota at Dallas, NBC, 22.99 million.

2. “NFL Sunday Night Pre-Kick,” NBC, 16.72 million.

3. “NFL Sunday Post-Game,” Fox, 15.71 million.

4. NFL Football: Dallas at N.Y. Giants, ESPN, 14.72 million.

5. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Oakland, Fox, 13.85 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 10.89 million.

7. “Little Mermaid Live,” ABC, 9 million.

8. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 8.89 million.

9. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 8.84 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 8.55 million.

11. “NFL Thursday Night Pre-Kick,” Fox, 8.27 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.16 million.

13. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.1 million.

14. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.98 million.

15. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.89 million.

16. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.69 million.

17. “NFL Monday Night Kick-Off,” ESPN, 7.61 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.39 million.

19. “Hawaii Five-O,” CBS, 7.13 million.

20. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.12 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

