For ’Joy of Cooking’ revision, editors mixed marriage, food View Photo

NEW YORK — Imagine carefully testing several thousand recipes for a beloved cookbook. Then imagine coming up with 600 brand new ones. Now imagine doing all that in your home kitchen. Without a dishwasher.

That was the monumental task John Becker and his wife, Megan Scott, took on when they chose to overhaul “Joy of Cooking,” which has been described as “the Swiss Army knife of cookbooks.”

For the book’s first revision since 2006, Becker and Scott added 600 new recipes on top of 4,000 newly tried-and-tested from the past. Every section has been updated to reflect the latest ingredients and techniques.

It was a 1,200-page task that was in their blood. Becker is the great-grandson of founding editor Irma S. Rombauer, who self-published “Joy of Cooking” in 1931.