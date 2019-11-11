Mostly cloudy
71.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Condemned Georgia man launches another appeal for DNA tests

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ATLANTA — A Georgia man sentenced to die Wednesday has launched another last-ditch appeal aimed at supporting his claims of innocence.

Lawyers for Ray Jefferson Cromartie filed papers Friday in federal court in Valdosta asking a judge to stop his execution and order DNA testing on crime scene evidence.

Cromartie’s lawyers say such tests would support their claims that another man shot and killed a Thomasville convenience store clerk in April 1994.

Cromartie says co-defendant Corey Clark pulled the trigger. Prosecutors say Cromartie was directly responsible for the death, meaning his conviction could be overturned if he could prove Clark did it.

As part of Cromartie’s appeal, his half-brother now claims he overheard Clark admitting to the killing. The half-brother recently told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he didn’t know who pulled the trigger.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 