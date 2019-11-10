Sunny
68.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Average US price of gas remains steady at $2.69 per gallon

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained steady over the past two weeks with a .30 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) rise to $2.69.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday there may be a price drop soon as maintenance at refineries continues and consumers cut back demand this time of year.

The average U.S. price of mid-grade gasoline is $3 per gallon and premium is $3.24.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $4.09 per gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $2.08 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, down 2 cents since October 25.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 