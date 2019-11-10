Sunny
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kaiser Permanente CEO Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Health care provider Kaiser Permanente says its chairman and CEO, Bernard Tyson, has died unexpectedly at the age of 60.

No other details were provided in the company’s announcement, which said that Tyson died in his sleep early Sunday.

The board of directors has named Executive Vice President Gregory Adams as interim chairman and CEO.

Executive Committee Chair Edward Pei says Tyson was “an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader and an honorable man.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 