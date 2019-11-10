Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Iran calls ex-FBI agent’s case a ’missing person’ file

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Iran calls ex-FBI agent’s case a ’missing person’ file

Photo Icon View Photo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says an open Revolutionary Court case involving an ex-FBI agent who disappeared there in 2007 on an unauthorized CIA mission does not involved criminal charges against him.

The comments by Abbas Mousavi on Sunday at a news conference, carried live by Iran’s state-run Press TV, came after news of the case involving Robert Levinson became public Saturday.

Mousavi said the case “was just a file about a missing person.” He said the case was opened on “the basis of good will and humanitarian issues.”

Levinson disappeared from Iran’s Kish Island on March 9, 2007. Iran has given conflicting accounts of what happened to him over the years since.

The U.S. is now offering up to $25 million for information about Levinson.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 