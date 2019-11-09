Sunny
46.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Despite fires, California wine is doing just fine – for now

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Despite fires, California wine is doing just fine – for now

Photo Icon View Photo

HEALDSBURG, Calif. — The wineries of Sonoma County are largely unharmed despite fires that raged through the area this fall.

Nearly 95% of the harvest was done for the year, and only one winery burned to the ground. The vast majority of vineyards and tasting rooms are unharmed.

But the wine industry in the area about an hour of north of San Francisco has seen a drop in tourism caused by the wildfire and a perception that the damage was more wide-ranging.

This is the second serious fire in three years to threaten the vineyards and winemakers are getting serious about buying backup generators for power outages. They are also making sure their land and the areas around it are as clear of brush as possible to avoid giving fuel to the fire.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 