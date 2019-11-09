Sunny
68.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Top antitrust enforcer warns Big Tech over data collection

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Top antitrust enforcer warns Big Tech over data collection

Photo Icon View Photo

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts — The Justice Department’s top antitrust official is warning Big Tech that the government could pursue them for anticompetitive behavior over their collection and commercial use of massive amounts of personal data.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim likened Big Data to “the new oil” at an antitrust conference at Harvard University on Friday.

He said antitrust enforcers cannot turn a blind eye to the serious competition questions raised by digital markets.

Delrahim did not name any specific companies. His office, however, is investigating Google while the Federal Trade Commission probes Facebook.

Delrahim said some of the most alarming legal issues raised by the rise of the digital economy are in the “collection, aggregation and commercial use of consumer data,” which he calls “analogous to a new currency.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 