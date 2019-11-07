Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 6, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $13,253,601; $229.91.

2. Pink; $4,551,772; $108.72.

3. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,912,882; $120.76.

4. Post Malone; $1,862,568; $118.83.

5. Jonas Brothers; $1,731,702; $108.65.

6. John Mayer; $1,530,981; $99.57.

7. Zac Brown Band; $1,376,836; $62.92.

8. Florida Georgia Line; $1,313,400; $67.69.

9. Shawn Mendes; $1,311,860; $73.56.

10. Iron Maiden; $1,278,830; $67.24.

11. Backstreet Boys; $1,167,800; $90.45.

12. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,095,170; $62.04.

13. Thomas Rhett; $1,006,751; $73.94.

14. Marc Anthony; $986,071; $104.02.

15. Mumford & Sons; $949,708; $66.74.

16. Khalid; $912,025; $65.83.

17. Maluma; $874,608; $102.35.

18. Chris Stapleton; $861,790; $57.15.

19. Chayanne; $853,496; $87.11.

20. Luke Bryan; $841,259; $66.60.

