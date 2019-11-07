The Latest Judge orders Trump to pay $2M in foundation case View Photo

NEW YORK — The Latest on a civil lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

The Trump Foundation said after the ruling Thursday that money raised by the penalty will go to several charities, including the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the United Negro College Fund.

It called the lawsuit politically motivated, but said it was glad the matter was resolved.

New York’s attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.

Attorney General Letitia James says the court’s decision was a “major victory.” She had initially been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president.

1:50 p.m.

Judge Saliann Scarpulla on Thursday also signed off on an agreement to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.

A request for comment was emailed to Trump’s lawyer.

Attorney General Letitia James had been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president. Scarpulla cut that amount to $2 million.

The Trump Foundation is pleased to donate an additional $2 million to the following worthy organizations: Army Emergency Relief; Children’s Aid Society; City Meals-on-Wheels; Give an Hour; Martha’s Table; United Negro College Fund; United Way of Capital Area; and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Since its inception in 1987, the Trump Foundation has distributed over $19 million to hundreds of worthwhile charities with little to no expenses. More than $9 million came directly from President Trump. Following the 2016 presidential election, the Trump Foundation publicly announced its intention to voluntarily dissolve and distribute all of its remaining funds to charity. Unfortunately, that donation was delayed due to the Attorney General’s politically motivated lawsuit. We are pleased that the Court, in rejecting the Attorney General’s frivolous request for statutory penalties, interest and other damages, recognized that every penny ever raised by the Trump Foundation has gone to help those most in need. Now that this matter is concluded, the Trump Foundation is proud to make this additional contribution. — Spokesperson, The Trump Foundation