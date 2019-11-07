Mostly cloudy
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Executive with resort background takes helm of SeaWorld

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. — An executive from the timeshare and resort industries is taking over as CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment.

The Orlando-based theme park company on Thursday said Sergio Rivera will be the next chief executive, and he’ll join the company’s board, starting next week.

He succeeds Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha, who stepped down in September, just months into his tenure as chief executive. Antorcha said in a resignation statement that he had a different approach than the board.

Rivera previously served as the president and CEO of ILG, Inc.’s vacation ownership segment.

Before that, Rivera worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, where he was president of the Americas division.

The company also said Neha Jogani Narang will join the board.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 