Mostly cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California’s worst wildfire transforms city that didn’t burn

Sponsored by:
By AP News

California’s worst wildfire transforms city that didn’t burn

Photo Icon View Photo

CHICO, Calif. — A Northern California city has been struggling with unprecedented growth a year after a wildfire nearly wiped out the neighboring town of Paradise.

A fire on Nov. 8, 2018, destroyed roughly 19,000 buildings and killed 85 people. State officials say about 20,000 people moved to Chico, the closest big city.

People are struggling to find a place to live there.

City Manager Mark Orme says Chico also needs nearly half a billion dollars to improve infrastructure and hire enough police officers and firefighters to cover the surge in people.

He says Chico hasn’t been eligible for most federal and state grants because no buildings burned in the city.

Other changes have been subtle. It takes longer to get a table at restaurants, and traffic is heavier.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 