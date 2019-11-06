The Latest Beshear confident he won, looks toward governing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Latest on Kentucky’s race for governor (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Democrat Andy Beshear says he’s confident in the outcome of the Kentucky governor’s election as he pivots toward preparing to govern the state.

Beshear told reporters Wednesday that he has not heard from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has not conceded.

Beshear, the state’s attorney general, said the hard-fought campaign ended Tuesday night and that it’s time to move forward with a smooth transition.

He appointed his top deputy in the attorney general’s office, J. Michael Brown, to lead his transition team. He said the budget he submits to lawmakers early next year will focus on education, health care and infrastructure.

3 a.m.

Kentucky’s bitter race for governor went into overtime as Democrat Andy Beshear declared victory while Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a close ally of President Donald Trump, refused to concede with results showing he trailed by a few thousand votes.

Kentucky has some sorting out to do before inaugurating its next governor.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Beshear — the state’s attorney general and the son of Kentucky’s last Democratic governor, Steve Beshear — had a lead of 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of nearly 0.4 percentage points. The Associated Press has not declared a winner.

In competing speeches late Tuesday, Beshear claimed victory while Bevin refused to concede.

Bevin hinted there might be “irregularities” to look into but didn’t offer specifics.