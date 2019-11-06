Fort Hood marks 10th anniversary of attack that killed 13

Mostly cloudy
By AP News

KILLEEN, Texas — Family members of the 13 people killed in a mass shooting at a Texas military base have marked the 10th anniversary of the attack.

A ceremony was held Tuesday at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, to remember the victims of the Nov. 5, 2009, attack. Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when then-U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Hasan opened fire at the base.

Hasan was sentenced to death for the killings. But the Killeen Daily Herald reports that many of the victims’ families expressed frustration that no execution date has been set for Hasan, who is among four soldiers on military death row.

