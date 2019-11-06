Clear
No bowl needed Virginia Dem who lost drawing wins rematch

By AP News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Democratic candidate who lost a random drawing that determined control of the Virginia House of Delegates nearly two years ago has won a rematch against her Republican opponent.

Shelly Simonds defeated four-term Del. David Yancey handily Tuesday in a race for the 94th District in Newport News.

The close 2017 race between the two went to a recount, then to court. Eventually, officials used the luck of the draw, placing the name of each candidate on a piece of paper and each piece of paper in a separate film canister.

The canisters were put into a cobalt blue-and-white ceramic bowl made by a local artist and stirred around. The canister containing Yancey’s name was drawn, giving him the win.

On Tuesday, Simonds won nearly 58% of the vote. Yancey won about 40%.

