Party hall shooting suspect released; case dismissal asked

GREENVILLE, Texas — The suspect in the shooting at an off-campus college Halloween party in East Texas that killed two people and injured a dozen more has been released and the dismissal of the charge against him has been requested.

Brandon Ray Gonzales was released from jail Tuesday after investigators said “additional information has come to light” that undermines the evidence against him.

Gonzales was jailed Oct. 28 on a capital murder charge after an arrest affidavit said a confidential informant told the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office that Gonzales had opened fire Oct. 26 at a party hall outside Greenville, Texas. But Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said in a statement issued Tuesday evening that the additional information and the refusal of witnesses to cooperate with the investigation undermined the case against Gonzales.