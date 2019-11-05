Sunny
70.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2nd white man sentenced in 2017 Mississippi cross burning

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSON, Miss. — A second white man has been sentenced to federal prison for his part in burning a cross in 2017 in the yard of an African American family in south Mississippi.

U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Tuesday sentenced 38-year-old Graham Williamson to three years in prison.

Williamson pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to intimidating and interfering with fair housing and conspiring to use fire or explosives to commit a felony.

Prosecutors say Williamson and another man built a wooden cross and burned it “with the intention of intimidating and frightening” black residents of Seminary, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Jackson.

Louie Bernard Revette received an 11-year sentence in September, months after pleading guilty to interfering with housing rights and using fire during commission of a federal felony.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 