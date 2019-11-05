Sunny
Mayor’s race, e-cigarette measure on San Francisco ballot

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — Tuesday’s ballot for San Francisco voters includes a race for mayor and a proposition to overturn a city ban on e-cigarette sales.

Mayor London Breed faces five little-known candidates and is bound to win her first four-year term.

She has been in office since winning a special June 2018 election following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

Voters are also taking up Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. The measure would overturn a new city law to ban sales of e-cigarettes until they have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Juul is based in San Francisco and dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support for the proposal in September.

San Francisco has about 500,000 registered voters.

