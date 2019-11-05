Sunny
Authorities Boy, 13 suspected in double homicide escapes

By AP News

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Authorities say a 13-year-old suspect in a double homicide has escaped from a courthouse in eastern North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the teenager escaped from Juvenile Court around noon Tuesday. He was last seen in a white T-shirt and beige pants, wearing leg restraints without shoes. The boy is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, standing about 5 feet tall (1.5 meters) and weighing about 110 pounds (49 kilograms).

He and a 19-year-old codefendant, Derrick Deshawn Hunt, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of two brothers found dead inside a home last month.

