Caller leads Los Angeles police to $800,00 in stolen artwork

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police said Tuesday they recovered $800,000 worth of prints by Scottish abstract expressionist Benjamin Creme after a caller told them they were in their San Fernando home.

Police believe the 1,200 signed prints were there for several years but the person who had them only recently checked a law-enforcement database and discovered they were stolen.

Detectives say the caller, who was not identified, told them they were found in a late relative’s storage locker.

They include “Flame-Coloured Deva,” ”Shakti II” and other works by Creme, who in later years became better known for his belief in UFOs and predictions of a second coming of Christ and other messiahs.

He died in 2016.

