Police Man using racist slurs killed in Waffle House fight

By AP News

JACKSON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man was shot to death at a Waffle House after calling other patrons racist slurs and starting a fight.

The GBI says Butts County deputies responded Halloween night to three 911 calls that were minutes apart. The first reported an angry customer, the second reported a fight and a third reported shots had been fired.

Responding deputies found 27-year-old Nicholas Phinazee Bryan mortally wounded. An investigation determined that Bryan “was using racial slurs” toward 36-year-old Robert Lewis Henderson Jr. and 39-year-old Antonio DeMarty Evans. Waffle House staff told Bryan to leave. Then their argument became physical. Police say Henderson fired a single shot at Bryan, who later died at a hospital.

The GBI statement does not say whether charges will be filed.

