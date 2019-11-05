The Latest Official rejects bid to recall Alaska governor

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (all times local):

3 p.m.

An election official has rejected an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, but the decision can be challenged in court.

Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai (feh-NEW-me-eye) says she based her decision on an analysis from the attorney general’s office that found the grounds for recall were legally insufficient.

Recall supporters say the Republican governor has been reckless and pushed the bounds of his office.

Anger over his budget vetoes fueled the first phase of a recall, where they gathered 28,501 signatures.

The group says Dunleavy failed to appoint a judge within a required timeframe, used state funds for partisan online ads and mailers, and violated separation of powers.

12 a.m.

A fight is brewing over whether Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy should be recalled from office.

His critics say he’s incompetent and has recklessly tried to slash spending while supporters see a politically motivated attempt to undo the last election.

Dunleavy, a Republican, is drawing parallels between himself and President Donald Trump.

The governor has cast himself as a chief executive trying to implement an agenda of smaller government and resource development while facing attacks from the left.

Claire Pywell, who manages the recall campaign, says it’s bipartisan.

A state elections official could decide as early as Monday whether the first serious attempt to recall an Alaska governor since the early 1990s should advance to a second phase of signature-gathering.