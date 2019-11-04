Sunny
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Deputies investigate explosion at Florida bank’s ATM

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Law enforcement authorities in Florida are investigating an early morning explosion at a bank’s ATM.

Pinellas County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that they responded to an alarm at a BB&T bank in Oldsmar around 3:27 a.m. Monday.

Officials say they discovered “there had been an explosion to the drive-thru ATM” on the south side of the building.

Detectives are investigating.

No additional details have been released.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 