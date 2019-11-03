Sunny
72.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vigil planned for couple found dead at Texas beach

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Vigil planned for couple found dead at Texas beach

Photo Icon View Photo

RUMNEY, N.H. — A vigil is planned in the hometown of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found buried in at a South Texas beach.

Authorities say the deaths of 48-year-oild James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides.

WMUR-TV reports that their family planned to hold a vigil on the Rumney Town Common at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16.

A vigil was held Saturday night at the site of where their bodies were found on Padre Island, Texas.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 