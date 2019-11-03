Sunny
’Terminator Dark Fate’ is No. 1, but it’s no winner

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — It might be judgment day for the Terminator franchise.

Despite generally favorable reviews and the return of star Linda Hamilton and producer James Cameron, “Terminator: Dark Fate” has opened well below expectations at the box office. Studios on Sunday estimate that “Dark Fate” earned only $29 million from over 4,000 North American locations. The film from Paramount Pictures cost a reported $185 million to produce.

It was enough to win the top spot at the box office, however. Second place went to “Joker,” with $13.9 million, and place to “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” which added $12.1 million.

Focus Features’ Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet” performed better than expected, earning $12 million from just over 2,000 theaters to take fourth place.

And Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn” opened in ninth to $3.7 million.

